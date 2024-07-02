Kia Stonic price sees sharp increase in Pakistan as discount offer ends

KIA Motors came up with a celebratory limited-time offer in April this year, slashing price of Stonic, but the offer has now ended in July as the company started booking again.
South Korean multinational auto giant announced another price hike for its popular crossover model which is now priced at Rs6,028,00 - after increase from its recent discounted rate of Rs 4.7 million.
The carmaker earlier dropped Stonic prices by one and half million, making it more accessible to budget-conscious buyers compared to its previous price of Rs 6,280,000. However, this move left earlier buyers who paid the higher price feeling disappointed.
The price reduction was successful, prompting Kia to temporarily suspend new bookings due to high demand. Kia now reopened Stonic bookings with a substantial price increase. The exact new price hasn't been disclosed but is expected to exceed the previous Rs 4.7 million mark.
From now onwards, new orders will be scheduled for delivery from December 2024 onwards, requiring a partial payment of Rs 2.5 million for booking.
Kia also introduced price lock mechanism for orders with partial payments, but any future depreciation of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar or increases in import duties and taxes will be borne by customers upon delivery.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 2, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.75 for buying and 280.60 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.4 and selling rate is 296.9 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.85 and Saudi Riyal at 72.95.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.75
|280.6
|Euro
|EUR
|293.4
|296.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.55
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.85
|75.65
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.95
|73.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.01
|748.01
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.98
|40.38
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.27
|913.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|26.27
|26.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
