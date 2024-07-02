Kia Stonic price sees sharp increase in Pakistan as discount offer ends

KIA Motors came up with a celebratory limited-time offer in April this year, slashing price of Stonic, but the offer has now ended in July as the company started booking again.

South Korean multinational auto giant announced another price hike for its popular crossover model which is now priced at Rs6,028,00 - after increase from its recent discounted rate of Rs 4.7 million.

The carmaker earlier dropped Stonic prices by one and half million, making it more accessible to budget-conscious buyers compared to its previous price of Rs 6,280,000. However, this move left earlier buyers who paid the higher price feeling disappointed.

The price reduction was successful, prompting Kia to temporarily suspend new bookings due to high demand. Kia now reopened Stonic bookings with a substantial price increase. The exact new price hasn't been disclosed but is expected to exceed the previous Rs 4.7 million mark.

From now onwards, new orders will be scheduled for delivery from December 2024 onwards, requiring a partial payment of Rs 2.5 million for booking.

Kia also introduced price lock mechanism for orders with partial payments, but any future depreciation of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar or increases in import duties and taxes will be borne by customers upon delivery.