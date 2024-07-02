Indian Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sends Salawat upon Prophet Muhammad PBUH (VIDEO)

Indian leader Rahul Gandhi has won the hearts of millions of Muslims in his country and in Pakistan by paying respect to Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad PBUH.

In his address in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi recited Salat for Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and reiterated Islamic teachings of non-violence and fearlessness shared by great leader.

The leading opposition leader also called out BJP leaders for promoting hatred and fear while claiming to represent Hinduism. His move sparked backlash from ruling party, with Prime Minister Modi demanding an apology for implicating the entire Hindu community in violence.

Gandhi responded by clarifying that Modi and RSS do not speak for all Hindus, and added that BJP pushes fear, violence, and division to garner political support.