Indian Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sends Salawat upon Prophet Muhammad PBUH (VIDEO)

Indian leader Rahul Gandhi has won the hearts of millions of Muslims in his country and in Pakistan by paying respect to Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad PBUH.
In his address in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi recited Salat for Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and reiterated Islamic teachings of non-violence and fearlessness shared by great leader.
The leading opposition leader also called out BJP leaders for promoting hatred and fear while claiming to represent Hinduism. His move sparked backlash from ruling party, with Prime Minister Modi demanding an apology for implicating the entire Hindu community in violence.
Gandhi responded by clarifying that Modi and RSS do not speak for all Hindus, and added that BJP pushes fear, violence, and division to garner political support.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 2, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.75 for buying and 280.60 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.4 and selling rate is 296.9 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.85 and Saudi Riyal at 72.95.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.75
|280.6
|Euro
|EUR
|293.4
|296.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.55
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.85
|75.65
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.95
|73.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.01
|748.01
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.98
|40.38
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.27
|913.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|26.27
|26.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
