Pakistan

US diplomats highlight partnership in Pakistan's Agriculture, Dairy Sectors during Chakwal visit

12:11 PM | 2 Jul, 2024
US diplomats highlight partnership in Pakistan's Agriculture, Dairy Sectors during Chakwal visit

CHAKWAL - The US Government underscored its continued support for Pakistan's agricultural development with visits to the Center of Excellence for Olive Research and Training at the Barani Agriculture Research Institute and the Ghulam Rasul Farm.

During their one-day trip to Chakwal, Mission Director of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Kate Somvongsiri and U.S. Consul General in Lahore Kristin Hawkins highlighted the longstanding U.S.-Pakistan partnership in the agriculture and dairy sectors in Punjab.

During a visit to the Ghulam Rasul Farm, USAID Mission Director Kate Somvongsiri toured the milk pasteurization facility established with USAID's support. “Pakistan ranks among the world's top five milk producing countries with the fourth largest livestock herd in the world. The integration of technology and value addition in dairy farming is crucial to enhance productivity and sustainability,” stated the USAID Mission Director. “This farm is just one example of the U.S.-Pakistan partnership to help improve the dairy productivity and increase income of the farmers through training, and fostering connections with micro-finance institutions and breeder associations.”

This Farm’s pasteurization unit, showcases how innovative business ideas and effective implementation can ensure sustainability. Supported by a USAID project that concluded in 2021, the farm has continued to grow, producing additional products and highlighting the long-term impact of USAID’s work.

At the Center of Excellence for Olive Research and Training (CEFORT) at the Barani Agricultural Research Institute (BARI), U.S. Consul General Kristin Hawkins and USAID Mission Director Somvongsiri explored the potential for olive production in Chakwal. “It is heartening to see BARI’s sustained efforts to promote olive cultivation following USAID’s assistance to establish CEFORT and to develop the olive sector in Punjab,” said Consul General Hawkins.

The U.S. diplomats also met with Chakwal Deputy Commissioner Qurat-ul-Ain Malik, thanking her for hosting the delegation and making their first trip to Chakwal a success.
These visits reaffirm the U.S. Government’s commitment to supporting economic growth and sustainability in Pakistan’s agricultural sector. The United States remains dedicated to fostering partnerships that drive sustainable development and economic prosperity for the people of Pakistan.

