Did Khalid al Ameri get engaged to Tamil actress after his divorce?

UAE internet star Khalid Al Ameri reportedly separated from Salama Mohamed in early 2024, but the couple kept their private matters under wraps.
Months after divorce rumors, reports shared in Indian media claimed that Ameri is in a relationship with famous Tamil actor Sunainaa.
Sunainaa, who is famous ins Southern Indian film industry, dropped a picture on social media, holding hands with an unidentified person. People were quick to notice that Khalid Al Ameri liked the post.
Meanwhile, Khalid also shared similar picture recently with the caption Alhamdulillah. It also fueled speculation about potential relationship between two stars.
As internet users speculates on this budding relationship, the duo is yet to make any official announcement.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 2, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.75 for buying and 280.60 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.4 and selling rate is 296.9 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.85 and Saudi Riyal at 72.95.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.75
|280.6
|Euro
|EUR
|293.4
|296.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.55
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.85
|75.65
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.95
|73.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.01
|748.01
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.98
|40.38
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.27
|913.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|26.27
|26.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
