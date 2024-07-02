Did Khalid al Ameri get engaged to Tamil actress after his divorce?

UAE internet star Khalid Al Ameri reportedly separated from Salama Mohamed in early 2024, but the couple kept their private matters under wraps.

Months after divorce rumors, reports shared in Indian media claimed that Ameri is in a relationship with famous Tamil actor Sunainaa.

Sunainaa, who is famous ins Southern Indian film industry, dropped a picture on social media, holding hands with an unidentified person. People were quick to notice that Khalid Al Ameri liked the post.

Meanwhile, Khalid also shared similar picture recently with the caption Alhamdulillah. It also fueled speculation about potential relationship between two stars.

As internet users speculates on this budding relationship, the duo is yet to make any official announcement.