Saba Qamar's new dance video goes viral

Lollywood queen Saba Qamar is an absolute stunner who has mastered the art to turn heads with her one glimpse and this time around is no exception either.

Apart from her flawless acting skills and strong onscreen presence, the Baaghi star has a huge fan following that are die-hard followers of her beauty and style.

This time around, the gorgeous diva let loose her inner child as she danced her heart out in a BTS video. Channelling the King of Pop Michael Jackson, Saba embodies his signature steps and grooves in style.

"I’m a child at heart. I think it’s important to stay that way and not lose the wonder of life", the 37-year-old captioned.

Dressed to the nines in a chic outfit, the Cheekh star is the ultimate fashionista who rocks the classic black top with a brown jacket hung on the shoulders.

On the work front, Saba will be returning to the small screen with an upcoming project Tumhare Husn Ke Naam alongside Imran Abbas and Asad Siddiqui.