04:17 PM | 16 Sep, 2021
Sastaticket.pk features in Forbes Asia 100 to watch in 2021
LAHORE - Sastaticket.pk, Pakistan’s online travel search and booking site, has been featured in Forbes Asia 100 to watch – the annual list that highlighted notable startups on the rise across the Asia-Pacific region.

From 17 countries and 900 submissions ranging from underwater drones to satellite propulsion systems, the portal was 1 of the 100 companies that were chosen to be a part of this list, keeping in view the growth trajectories and impact level. The startup communities in India and Singapore produced the highest, 22 and 19 companies, respectively. However, Pakistan only has 2 companies listed, 1 of which is Sastaticket.

At a time when the travel industry faced unprecedented challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Sastaticket stood out internationally as a young company disrupting a traditional industry that is central to our lives. It played a vital role in making travel affordable and accessible by automating travel booking processes and bridging the technological gap between customers and partners. Over the last year, the company has seen a massive 3.5x growth in its transactions as Pakistani’s have rapidly shifted towards eCommerce across all verticals.

The company recently introduced hotels, buses, airport transfers, and travel insurance on their platform for their customers. They have also introduced a travel app - a dedicated app for Pakistanis by Pakistanis, catering to all their travel needs.

Commenting on the occasion, Shazil Mehkri, CEO, said, “We always wanted to build Pakistan's most trusted platform that empowers every Pakistani to travel, experience, and connect hence we made it our mission. Being in the Forbes Asia list validates the need for this mission, and the impact it is creating". 

This organisation is not just a win but also for Pakistan. 

