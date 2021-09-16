Asim Azhar and Bilal Maqsood jam together on iconic songs
05:00 PM | 16 Sep, 2021
Asim Azhar and Bilal Maqsood jam together on iconic songs
The internet was left delighted after rockstar Asim Azhar and Strings co-frontman Bilal Maqsood chilled and jammed together on the iconic melodies that the music buffs have undoubtedly adored.

Sharing videos of their impromptu musical moments, Asim and Bilal turned to their respective Instagram handles and shared videos of the jamming night.

"He came for work but was sweet enough to entertain all of us," Bilal captioned alongside the videos.

Winning hearts on the internet, many followers and fellow musicians showered love onto the videos.

Maqsood's bandmates from Strings bassist Bradley Dsouza and drummer Aahad Nayani also lauded the power-packed performance.

Earlier, Azhar celebrated eight years of being in the music industry with hit singles likes 'Jo Tu Na Mila'. 

