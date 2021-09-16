Nadia Hussain in hot water over controversial statement

05:27 PM | 16 Sep, 2021
Supermodel-actor Nadia Hussain has made her strong presence felt in showbiz with her impeccable acting skills and glamorous looks but one thing that people downright adore about her is her ability to call spade a spade.

This time around, the Jalan star created an uproar on social media over her viewpoint regarding gay men in society.

In her recent appearance on the show Katehra With Najam-Ul-Hassan Bajwa, the 42-year-old model maintained that denying the fact that gay exist is not possible.

“We can not deny the fact that gay men are humans as well. They can not be blamed for who they are. Gays should be given equal rights."

"They do need to have rights of education, job, salaries and etc. They should get the rights which they’re not provided with. ”, she concluded whilst advocating for their rights.

Keyboard warriors did not shy away from expressing their opinions regarding the insensitive topic.

Moreover, the trollers maintained that Hussain is going against the teachings of Islam. They accused the public figures of modernising religion and giving inappropriate statements.

Earlier, Nadia and makeup maestro Nabila divulged into a brawl over a makeup product.

