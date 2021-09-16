SCO summit — PM Imran meets Kazakh, Belarus presidents in Dushanbe

DUSHANBE – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday held separate meetings with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko and Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Dushanbe.

The premier held the meetings on the sidelines of 20th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO's) Heads of State Summit in Dushanbe.

Bilateral and regional issues were discussed during the meeting.

Earlier in the day, PM Imran Khan arrived in Tajikistan to attend the key summit. He was received by Tajik Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda and was accorded a red carpet welcome at Dushanbe International Airport.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Pakistani businessmen are accompanying Khan on the visit.

The 21st meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State will be held in Tajikistan's Dushanbe on September 17. The meeting will be chaired by Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon.

SCO is an intergovernmental organization founded in Shanghai. The SCO currently comprises eight Member States -- China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, four Observer States interested in acceding to full membership -- Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia -- and six "Dialogue Partners" -- Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Turkey.