PM Imran assures Tajik investors of ‘full-fledge facilities’

DUSHANBE – Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday urged the Tajik investors to invest in Pakistan, assuring them of providing every possible facility.

Addressing Pakistan Tajikistan Business Forum in Dushanbe, the premier said that increased trade will benefit both countries.

“For the business community of Tajikistan, Pakistan is a country of 220 million people and that is a huge market. I invite you, and I assure you that we will facilitate you in every way,” PM Khan said.

He added that the objective of the Business Forum is to arrange interaction between the business communities of both countries. He highlighted that some 67 Pakistani companies are attending this event.

Khan said CASA 1000 project will be expedited in order to take benefit from Tajikistan's clean and cheap energy.

He said that peace in Afghanistan will improve trade and connectivity between Pakistan and Tajikistan.