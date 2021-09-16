Veteran actor Talat Iqbal hospitalised in US
Web Desk
06:07 PM | 16 Sep, 2021
Veteran actor Talat Iqbal hospitalised in US
Share

Legendary Pakistani actor Talat Iqbal has been hospitalised in a critical condition in the US. The following news comes days after the death of his daughter Sarah Talat.

Moreover, Iqbal's family said that he is on a ventilator. The veteran actor had an impressive career and had played key roles in several PTV dramas in the 70s and 80s.

He had moved to Dallas along with his family was admitted to the hospital after his condition deteriorated following his daughter's death.

According to reports, Talat's daughter was struggling with an illness for a long time however, it remains to be seen what the cause of death is.

On the work front, Talat had also starred in several Pakistani films during his long career.

It is pertinent to mention that Talat's wife and Sarah's mother Sumbul Talat Iqbal was widely known for her work in television. 

Sumbul and Talat have three children, two daughters (Sarah & Somi) and one son Khakan. Back in 2014, Sumbul passed away from cancer in Texas, United States. 

Sons of PM’s aide hospitalised after alleged ... 11:44 AM | 4 Sep, 2021

LAHORE – Two minor sons of Prime Minister’s aide on Food Security and Agriculture Jamshed Cheema were ...

More From This Category
Faryal Mehmood’s new bold dance video goes viral
05:54 PM | 16 Sep, 2021
Nadia Hussain in hot water over controversial ...
05:27 PM | 16 Sep, 2021
Asim Azhar and Bilal Maqsood jam together on ...
05:00 PM | 16 Sep, 2021
Sara Ali Khan sets internet ablaze with new bold ...
04:33 PM | 16 Sep, 2021
Saba Qamar's new dance video goes viral
03:30 PM | 16 Sep, 2021
Nausheen Shah sheds light on the controversy with ...
02:42 PM | 16 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Veteran actor Talat Iqbal hospitalised in US
06:07 PM | 16 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr