Faryal Mehmood’s new bold dance video goes viral
The moral brigade has been lambasting the gorgeous actress Faryal Mehmood over her wardrobe choices and lifestyle choices increasingly.
The Raqeeb Se star is undeniably a force to be reckoned with and her foray into television is proof that she is a performer at heart.
This time around, Mehmood leaves fans stunned with her alluring dance moves as she gracefully sways her body to the rhythm of the soft hum.
Dressed in a western casual chic outfit, Faryal gives a glimpse of her grooving video as she captioned her dance video. "I just couldn't resist!"
Needless to say, the dance video was not received well by the masses and the keyboard warriors sprung to bash the actress.
Faryal revamped her public image by following a strict fitness regime that made waves amongst the public. She has a bold and sassy style statement.
