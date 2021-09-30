Minal Khan faces severe backlash over revealing honeymoon outfits
06:18 PM | 30 Sep, 2021
Minal Khan faces severe backlash over revealing honeymoon outfits
Newlyweds Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram have been talk of the town lately with their honeymoon clicks storming the internet but for all the wrong reasons.

From a dreamy engagement to a fairy-tale wedding, the couple has now jetted off to the Maldives for their honeymoon and are documenting their travel diaries enthusiastically.

The netizens have a lot to say about their viral pictures in particular Minal Khan's dressing. They are of the viewpoint that her outfits are too 'revealing' and 'bold'.

Expressing their objections, keyboard warriors lambasted the couple and directed demeaning remarks towards them whilst slamming the Jalan star's wardrobe choices.

Despite the moral policing, the couple continues to exude couple-goals to the world as they vacation in style. By dropping sneak peeks of the picturesque island, the duo has left fans gushing

Earlier, Khan and Ikram tied the knot on September 10 alongside a reception on September 12.

