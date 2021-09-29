Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram delight fans with glimpses of Maldives trip

Newlyweds Minal Khan and husband Ahsan Mohsin's whirlwind romance does not seem to dim a bit as after a dreamy wedding, the couple has jetted off to the Maldives for their honeymoon.

The Jalan star and Ahsan Mohsin turned to their Instagram handle and shared stunning pictures of their trip.

Needless to say, the duo is documenting their travel diaries enthusiastically and their Maldives getaway has left the fans swooning.

The couple continues to exude couple-goals to the world as they vacation in style. The celebrity duo is excitedly making their fans a part of their trip by dropping sneak peeks of the picturesque island.

Earlier, Khan and Ikram tied the knot on September 10 alongside a reception on September 12.

The star-studded wedding was a fabulous affair and the guest list included some famous celebrities who were spotted mingling with the happy couple.