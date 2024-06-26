Jannat Mirza hits 25 million followers on TikTok

Pakistan's leading TikTok star, Jannat Mirza, has outshone all major actresses in the social media popularity race, achieving an impressive milestone of 25 million followers on TikTok.

Renowned for her engaging content and vibrant personality, Jannat Mirza has become a household name in Pakistan’s social media landscape.

She originally gained fame as one of the pioneering TikTokers in the country and has maintained her top spot through consistent interaction with her fans and frequent updates on her life and photoshoots.

Jannat Mirza, who has been the most followed Pakistani personality on TikTok, has now shared the good news with her fans of achieving a new milestone.

Jannat Mirza posted a story on the photo and video-sharing app Instagram, showing a screenshot of her TikTok profile where her followers have reached 25 million.

The feat makes the 26-year-old actress the only Pakistani personality to reach this number on any social media platform.

Expressing her joy over reaching 25 million followers, Jannat Mirza wrote: "What? I have reached 25 million followers, this is a milestone for me. I love all my followers very much, thank you so much."

It is noteworthy that with 25 million followers, Jannat Mirza has become the most followed star on TikTok, a title she previously held as well.

Among Pakistani actresses, Hania Aamir is the most popular on social media with over 14 million followers on Instagram, followed closely by Ayeza Khan with 14 million followers.