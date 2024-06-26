Search

Lifestyle

Jannat Mirza hits 25 million followers on TikTok

Web Desk
04:50 PM | 26 Jun, 2024
Jannat Mirza hits 25 million followers on TikTok

Pakistan's leading TikTok star, Jannat Mirza, has outshone all major actresses in the social media popularity race, achieving an impressive milestone of 25 million followers on TikTok.

Renowned for her engaging content and vibrant personality, Jannat Mirza has become a household name in Pakistan’s social media landscape. 

She originally gained fame as one of the pioneering TikTokers in the country and has maintained her top spot through consistent interaction with her fans and frequent updates on her life and photoshoots.

Jannat Mirza, who has been the most followed Pakistani personality on TikTok, has now shared the good news with her fans of achieving a new milestone.

Jannat Mirza posted a story on the photo and video-sharing app Instagram, showing a screenshot of her TikTok profile where her followers have reached 25 million.

The feat makes the 26-year-old actress the only Pakistani personality to reach this number on any social media platform.

Expressing her joy over reaching 25 million followers, Jannat Mirza wrote: "What? I have reached 25 million followers, this is a milestone for me. I love all my followers very much, thank you so much."

It is noteworthy that with 25 million followers, Jannat Mirza has become the most followed star on TikTok, a title she previously held as well.

Among Pakistani actresses, Hania Aamir is the most popular on social media with over 14 million followers on Instagram, followed closely by Ayeza Khan with 14 million followers.

Jannat Mirza in search of 'rare love' after parting ways with Umar Butt!

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

04:50 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

Jannat Mirza hits 25 million followers on TikTok

12:42 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

Hira Umer raises temperature with new sizzling pictures

11:49 AM | 26 Jun, 2024

FIFA celebrates Messi's Birthday with Arif Lohar's song 'Aa Tenu Moj ...

08:42 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

Fiza Ali reacts to rumors about 2nd marriage

07:46 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

Yashma Gill sets pulses racing with new Instagram reel

05:39 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor Tamayo Perry dies in shark attack

Lifestyle

08:35 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

Humayun Saeed clears the confusion about his daughter

03:54 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa's bold photoshoot goes viral

09:12 AM | 24 Jun, 2024

Sonakshi Sinha ties the knot with Zaheer Iqbal

06:44 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

Birthday girl Ramsha Khan drops jaws in black outfit

12:40 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

Tiktoker Rabeeca Khan and Hussain Tareen's dreamy engagement pictures ...

04:28 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

Priyanka Chopra's behind-the-scenes injury video goes viral

Advertisement

Latest

05:39 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

‘Neither constructive nor objective’ – Pakistan rejects US resolution of Feb 8 general elections

Gold & Silver

03:27 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

Gold extends losses in Pakistan; check latest rates today

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 26 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 26, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.75 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349.35 for buying, and 352.8 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED's buying rate was at 75.1 and selling rate at 75.85 whereas Saudi Riyal's buying rate hovers at 73.05, and selling rate at 73.85.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 0800 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.65 280.75
Euro EUR 293.5 297.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.35 352.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.1 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.05 73.85
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.02 749.02
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.38 38.78
Danish Krone DKK 40.08 40.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.67 36.02
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.44 917.44
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.13 59.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.67 172.67
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.26 731.26
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.5 77.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 311.73 314.23
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: