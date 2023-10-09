Search

Bollywood celebs speak out on Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Maheen Khawaja
08:21 PM | 9 Oct, 2023
Bollywood celebs speak out on Israeli-Palestinian conflict
In a startling turn of events, Hamas initiated a significant assault on Israel, launching a barrage of 7,000 missiles and 3,500 rockets, as reported by AFP.

The operation stands as one of the deadliest retaliatory actions ever undertaken by Hamas. Tragically, it has resulted in widespread destruction of buildings and loss of life in Israel, further intensifying an already volatile situation. As the crisis unfolds, it is essential to examine the evolving dynamics and the responses from both sides of this deeply entrenched conflict.

The international community has not remained silent in the face of these tumultuous developments. Celebrities and social media influencers from various corners of the globe have taken to platforms like Twitter and Instagram to express their perspectives and demonstrate solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

Gauahar Khan, a popular actor known for her appearance on 'Bigg Boss,' also weighed in on the matter. She lent her voice in support of Palestine and its ongoing struggle against Israeli forces, remarking, "Since when has the oppressor become the oppressed? The world seems to conveniently overlook the long history of oppression."

Indian actress Swara Bhaskar, renowned for her vocal advocacy on social issues, utilized her Instagram platform to address the ongoing conflict. She emphasized the importance of unwavering empathy, stating, "If you have not experienced shock and horror at Israel's ongoing atrocities against Palestinians, including the forcible occupation of Palestinian homes, forced evictions, acts of bigotry and violence by Israeli settlers, the tragic loss of Palestinian children and teenagers, and the decades-long blockade and bombardment of Gaza, including the targeting of schools and hospitals, then it may seem hypocritical to express shock and horror solely at Hamas's attack on Israel."

Hina Khan took to her Instagram story and stated "I dream of a day when humankind can rise above all differences and find solutions to human problems without sacrificing innocent lives. There can never be a justification for the death of innocents on either side.. it's saddening"

Saba Qamar, Yumna Zaidi among Pakistani celebs take a stand with Palestine amid Israel-Gaza war

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

