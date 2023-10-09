Chinese tourists allowed visa-free entry to this Muslim country: Details inside

TUNIS - In a bid to bolster its tourism sector, the Tunisian government has introduced a visa-free policy for Chinese tourists.
The Chinese Embassy in Tunisia made this announcement via its official website on Saturday, confirming that the new policy will be applicable to both individual Chinese travelers and groups, regardless of whether they are arriving from China or other international destinations.
However, Chinese visitors are required to furnish proof of hotel reservations and flight bookings as a prerequisite for entry, as per the announcement.
Tunisia's tourism industry - like its peers and competitors - has been on a steady path to recovery since 2023 when the social distancing protocols were largely lifted across the globe.
Officials from the Tunisian Tourism Ministry have expressed optimism about the potential of the Chinese market, envisioning it as a key driver for Tunisia's tourism sector, and aspiring to draw more Chinese visitors to the country.
It bears mentioning that Tunisia is situated in North Africa and is home to over 11 million people. With an average annual salary of approximately $4,500, it reflects a middle-income economy. The country's rich history, Mediterranean coastline, and cultural heritage attract around 9 million tourists each year.
Tunisia's strategic location along the Mediterranean Sea has influenced its diverse culture and history, making it a captivating destination for travelers seeking a blend of ancient traditions and modern experiences.
For travelers, Tunisia offers a tapestry of captivating destinations. The ancient city of Carthage showcases archaeological marvels and stunning sea views. The Medina of Tunis, a UNESCO World Heritage site, immerses visitors in a labyrinth of narrow alleys and vibrant markets. The Sahara Desert's awe-inspiring landscapes and historic troglodyte dwellings in Matmata provide a unique adventure while the picturesque coastal town of Sidi Bou Said, with its blue-and-white architecture, exudes a charming ambiance. For history enthusiasts, the Dougga Roman ruins offer a glimpse into ancient grandeur.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 9, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.65
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|294.1
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|176.25
|178
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.11
|765.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.1
|39.5
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.69
|40.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.62
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|920.53
|929.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.61
|168.61
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.41
|747.41
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.36
|313.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,200 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 169,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Karachi
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Quetta
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Attock
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Multan
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
