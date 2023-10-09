Search

Immigration

Chinese tourists allowed visa-free entry to this Muslim country: Details inside

Web Desk
08:44 PM | 9 Oct, 2023
TUNIS - In a bid to bolster its tourism sector, the Tunisian government has introduced a visa-free policy for Chinese tourists.

The Chinese Embassy in Tunisia made this announcement via its official website on Saturday, confirming that the new policy will be applicable to both individual Chinese travelers and groups, regardless of whether they are arriving from China or other international destinations.

However, Chinese visitors are required to furnish proof of hotel reservations and flight bookings as a prerequisite for entry, as per the announcement.

Tunisia's tourism industry - like its peers and competitors - has been on a steady path to recovery since 2023 when the social distancing protocols were largely lifted across the globe.

Officials from the Tunisian Tourism Ministry have expressed optimism about the potential of the Chinese market, envisioning it as a key driver for Tunisia's tourism sector, and aspiring to draw more Chinese visitors to the country.

It bears mentioning that Tunisia is situated in North Africa and is home to over 11 million people. With an average annual salary of approximately $4,500, it reflects a middle-income economy. The country's rich history, Mediterranean coastline, and cultural heritage attract around 9 million tourists each year.

Tunisia's strategic location along the Mediterranean Sea has influenced its diverse culture and history, making it a captivating destination for travelers seeking a blend of ancient traditions and modern experiences.

For travelers, Tunisia offers a tapestry of captivating destinations. The ancient city of Carthage showcases archaeological marvels and stunning sea views. The Medina of Tunis, a UNESCO World Heritage site, immerses visitors in a labyrinth of narrow alleys and vibrant markets. The Sahara Desert's awe-inspiring landscapes and historic troglodyte dwellings in Matmata provide a unique adventure while the picturesque coastal town of Sidi Bou Said, with its blue-and-white architecture, exudes a charming ambiance. For history enthusiasts, the Dougga Roman ruins offer a glimpse into ancient grandeur.

