Pakistan's gold prices are beginning to rise following a recent drop

The price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan has increased after a recent drop as of Sunday, giving investors and gold lovers hope.

What is the gold 24 carat today in Pakistan?

Price of 24-karat Gold in Pakistan as of today is Rs195,600 per tola.

What is the price of 22k gold in Karachi today?

22-karat gold is now available for purchase at a cost of Rs178,290 per tola.

What is the price of 10 grams gold in Pakistan today?

The prices are equally alluring to those wishing to buy in smaller quantities. Currently, 10 grammes of 24-karat gold cost Rs167,700, while 10 grammes of 22-karat gold cost Rs152,862.

This increasing trend in gold prices is a welcome change from the previous period of constant value decline.

It's crucial to remember that Pakistani gold prices can change several times throughout the course of the day in response to general market movements.

However, it's important to note that the All Pakistan Jewellers Association's official gold rates haven't been updated since September 12, 2023.

A 15-member advisory committee has been constituted in an effort to increase openness and foster the expansion of the gold sector. The federal Ministry of Industries issued a notification to this effect.

Notably, the absence of senior gold trader Haji Haroon Chandko from the council has caused consternation in the sector.

It is encouraged to maintain vigilance for individuals who carefully follow the gold market as rates continue to adjust to changes in the global gold market.