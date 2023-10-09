Search

Pakistan

Pakistan's gold prices are beginning to rise following a recent drop

Web Desk
09:23 PM | 9 Oct, 2023
The price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan has increased after a recent drop as of Sunday, giving investors and gold lovers hope.

What is the gold 24 carat today in Pakistan?

Price of 24-karat Gold in Pakistan as of today is Rs195,600 per tola. 

What is the price of 22k gold in Karachi today?

22-karat gold is now available for purchase at a cost of Rs178,290 per tola.

What is the price of 10 grams gold in Pakistan today?

The prices are equally alluring to those wishing to buy in smaller quantities. Currently, 10 grammes of 24-karat gold cost Rs167,700, while 10 grammes of 22-karat gold cost Rs152,862.

This increasing trend in gold prices is a welcome change from the previous period of constant value decline.

It's crucial to remember that Pakistani gold prices can change several times throughout the course of the day in response to general market movements.

However, it's important to note that the All Pakistan Jewellers Association's official gold rates haven't been updated since September 12, 2023.

A 15-member advisory committee has been constituted in an effort to increase openness and foster the expansion of the gold sector. The federal Ministry of Industries issued a notification to this effect.

Notably, the absence of senior gold trader Haji Haroon Chandko from the council has caused consternation in the sector.

It is encouraged to maintain vigilance for individuals who carefully follow the gold market as rates continue to adjust to changes in the global gold market.

Latest

09:40 PM | 9 Oct, 2023

Aima Baig praises Atif Aslam's recitation of Azan in US mosque

Horoscope

09:01 AM | 9 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 9 September, 2023.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 9, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 9, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.65 281.65
Euro EUR 294.1 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346 349
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74 74.75
Australian Dollar AUD 176.25 178
Bahrain Dinar BHD 757.11 765.11
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.1 39.5
Danish Krone DKK 39.69 40.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.62
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 920.53 929.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.61 168.61
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.92 27.22
Omani Riyal OMR 739.41 747.41
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.03 79.73
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 311.36 313.86
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 9, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,200 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 169,070.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 9 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Karachi PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Islamabad PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Peshawar PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Quetta PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Sialkot PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Attock PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Gujranwala PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Jehlum PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Multan PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Bahawalpur PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Gujrat PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Nawabshah PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Chakwal PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Hyderabad PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Nowshehra PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Sargodha PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Faisalabad PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Mirpur PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270

