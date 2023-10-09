Search

Lifestyle

Aima Baig praises Atif Aslam's recitation of Azan in US mosque

Maheen Khawaja
09:40 PM | 9 Oct, 2023
Aima Baig praises Atif Aslam's recitation of Azan in US mosque
Source: Instagram

In a profoundly moving and spiritually uplifting moment, the acclaimed Pakistani singer Atif Aslam left the audience in profound reverence by reciting the Azan (the Islamic call to prayer) in his enchanting and melodious voice during a visit to Orlando, Florida.

This soul-stirring rendition, captured by a mosque-goer on a mobile phone, has since ignited a global sensation across the internet, resonating deeply with fans and religious communities worldwide.

Atif Aslam, celebrated for his chart-topping hits and soulful ballads, unveiled a different facet of his multifaceted talent through this spontaneous Azan recitation. The video, widely disseminated across various social media platforms, underscores the singer's profound devotion to his faith and his remarkable vocal prowess.

The viral video has prompted discussions on the significance of promoting faith and spirituality in today's world, where cultural icons like Aslam are predominantly recognised for their musical achievements.

Singer, Aima Baig, taking to her Instagram story, also expressed her admiration for Atif Aslam.

Aima Baig opens up about battle with depression, and suicide attempt

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

05:29 PM | 3 Oct, 2023

Aima Baig opens up about battle with depression, and suicide attempt

10:48 PM | 29 Sep, 2023

Imran Abbas enthralls fans with Naat recitation on Eid Milad-un-Nabi

11:40 PM | 14 Sep, 2023

Aima Baig exudes elegance in Asim Jofa's latest collection

08:13 PM | 10 Sep, 2023

Kapil Sharma praises Saba Qamar's thoughts

04:17 PM | 31 Aug, 2023

Aima Baig expresses gratitude on opening Asia Cup 2023 in Multan

06:13 PM | 31 Aug, 2023

Marriage, dreams, and future plans: Aima Baig engages in Q&A session ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:40 PM | 9 Oct, 2023

Aima Baig praises Atif Aslam's recitation of Azan in US mosque

Horoscope

09:01 AM | 9 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 9 September, 2023.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 9, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 9, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.65 281.65
Euro EUR 294.1 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346 349
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74 74.75
Australian Dollar AUD 176.25 178
Bahrain Dinar BHD 757.11 765.11
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.1 39.5
Danish Krone DKK 39.69 40.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.62
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 920.53 929.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.61 168.61
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.92 27.22
Omani Riyal OMR 739.41 747.41
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.03 79.73
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 311.36 313.86
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 9, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,200 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 169,070.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 9 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Karachi PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Islamabad PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Peshawar PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Quetta PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Sialkot PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Attock PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Gujranwala PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Jehlum PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Multan PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Bahawalpur PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Gujrat PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Nawabshah PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Chakwal PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Hyderabad PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Nowshehra PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Sargodha PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Faisalabad PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Mirpur PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: