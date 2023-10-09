Aima Baig praises Atif Aslam's recitation of Azan in US mosque

In a profoundly moving and spiritually uplifting moment, the acclaimed Pakistani singer Atif Aslam left the audience in profound reverence by reciting the Azan (the Islamic call to prayer) in his enchanting and melodious voice during a visit to Orlando, Florida.

This soul-stirring rendition, captured by a mosque-goer on a mobile phone, has since ignited a global sensation across the internet, resonating deeply with fans and religious communities worldwide.

Atif Aslam, celebrated for his chart-topping hits and soulful ballads, unveiled a different facet of his multifaceted talent through this spontaneous Azan recitation. The video, widely disseminated across various social media platforms, underscores the singer's profound devotion to his faith and his remarkable vocal prowess.

The viral video has prompted discussions on the significance of promoting faith and spirituality in today's world, where cultural icons like Aslam are predominantly recognised for their musical achievements.

Singer, Aima Baig, taking to her Instagram story, also expressed her admiration for Atif Aslam.