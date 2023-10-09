Shah Rukh Khan's security beefed up to Y+ amid death threats

Bollywood legend, Shah Rukh Khan, has recently raised security concerns after alerting the Mumbai Police about receiving death threats.

According to India Today, the actor will now be provided with Y+ category security, a decision made in response to a formal complaint highlighting the threats he's faced following the success of his recent movies, 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan.'

Under the Y+ security umbrella, Khan will be shielded by six personal security officers (PSOs) working in shifts around the clock, alongside five armed guards stationed at his residence. This level of protection is reminiscent of the security detail provided to fellow Bollywood star Salman Khan, who also faces threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Remarkably, the Zero actor will personally bear the expenses for this upgraded security arrangement, covering the cost incurred by the state government. As of now, it remains uncertain who issued these threats against him.

His latest cinematic masterpiece, 'Jawan,' has achieved remarkable success, outshining his earlier release, 'Pathaan,' and securing the top position among Indian films in 2023.

The film's triumphant run has resulted in an impressive box office collection of $130.3 million, surpassing the $126 million earned by 'Pathaan,' which hit theatres in January. This astounding performance has propelled both 'Jawan' and 'Pathaan' into the fifth and sixth spots, respectively, on the all-time Indian box office chart.