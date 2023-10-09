What's the reason behind Aima Baig's bent finger?

Pakistani musician, Aima Baig, revealed the secret behind her bent middle finger. The Rent Free singer, during a talk show, answered the highly anticipated question that remained a speculation for quite some time on the internet.

Baig began describing how she has been asked on multiple occasions why her finger remains bent and how does she manage to keep it that way without any strains?

In response, the Balma Bhagora crooner revealed that she suffers from arthritis. Baig added that she didn't really bother the early symptoms and did not seek medical attention which led to current circumstances.

The singer also advised the audience to keep their health in check and requested those to see a doctor who may have any symptoms of arthritis.

“It gets worse with age,” the Baazi famed singer emphasized.

On the professional front, Baig is an accomplished singer with many hits in the bank including Ye Aaj Mujh Ko Kya Hua, Balma Bhagora, Kuch To Hua Hai, Khawabon Mein , Loota Rey, Pretty Face, Rahain, Satrangi, and Funkari to name a few.