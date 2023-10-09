Malala and Mia Khalifa, who stands where on Israel-Palestine issue?

Mia Khalifa made it crystal clear where she stands on the Israel-Palestine issue, but Malala has yet to decide.

The former adult entertainer of Lebanese origin, Mia Khalifa, has broken her silence on the decades-long conflict between Israel and Palestine in wake of the recent Operation Al-Aqsa attacks between Hamas and Israel.

Times and again, Khalifa used her platform to raise voice for the Palestinian victims subjected to atrocities inflicted by Israeli forces and opines that the damage is irreparable.

Khalifa recently shared a video of herself on the social networking website X, setting the record straight of her belief that you are either pro-Palestine or you are wrong.

“If you can look at the situation in Palestine and not be on the side of Palestinians, then you are on the wrong side of apartheid and history will show that in time,” the public figure shared on platform X.

In another post made on platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Khalifa stated “Land you need to kill for isn’t yours, land you’re willing to die for is,” while sharing pictures from the recent attacks.

A video of Khalifa is also making rounds on the internet in which she shared statistics of the Palestinian refugees and their circumstances in the refugee camps.

“More than 42 percent of the population is under 15, what does that say about life expectancy? what does that say about quality of life?” Khalifa shared.

“We're watching their [Palestinian] genocide before our eyes,” Khalifa added.

While Khalifa continues to raise voice for Palestine, social media users noticed that the youngest Nobel Peace laureate of Pakistani origin, Malala Yousafzai, has been quiet on the matter.

Netizens criticized Malala for her silence over the pressing issues of humanity.

”Mia Khalifa talk about the brutality of Israel. Did Malala say a single word ?” asked one X user.

“You spoke more than our Noble Peace Prize winner Malala and earned huge respect for this act,” another X user shared.

„My dear Pakistani daughter,” wrote another user, adding, “Israel has been killing Palestinian girls for twenty-four hours. Son, you fight for the education of girls. So I thought maybe I would do it to save their lives, because if there is life, these girls will study, won't they?”

“So I'm sure you're about to tweet a scathing condemnation. I just reminded. May Allah bless you. Amen,” they stated.

“Even Mia Khalifa talk about the brutality of Israel but Malala didnt say a single word about it,” another user complained.

