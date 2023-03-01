TikTok star Hareem Shah reacts to her leaked videos controversy

KARACHI – One of the controversial faces of Pakistan’s showbiz industry Hareem Shah could not avoid any controversy and found herself down the rabbit hole again.

Shah lately breaks silence as videos circulating online allegedly show the social media star taking a shower and engaging in lewd acts with an unknown man who apparently filmed it.

The matter soon garnered attention and is currently trending on Twitter, with Hareem’s name. Reacting to the controversy, Shah blamed Sundal Khattak and Ayesha Naz for getting access to her personal data and sharing it online.

She confirmed that those clips were filmed from her mobile phone, saying no third party is involved in leaking the clips. The controversy queen also hinted at approaching Federal Investigators for legal action against those who leaked her clips.

With the latest leaks, social media users were left speculating about the person who shared these clips. Many were shamelessly 'excited' over the leak.

Pakistani ill-famed TikTok star has an enthralling Instagram feed and social media presence that keeps her fans hooked. With over a million followers on Instagram, she is recognised as a leading influencer in the digital space, thanks to her fashion sense, witty personality, and engaging content.

Earlier, she made headlines by announcing her marriage to Bilal Shah. However, unlike other celebrities, she chose to keep the details of her husband under wraps, leaving her fans curious about the identity of her partner. Despite the lack of information, her followers showered her with congratulatory messages and good wishes for her new journey in life.

She remained involved with other controversies including flaunting bundles of foreign currency notes in a viral video and even recorded herself unpacking liquor with her husband. Her controversial behaviour did not go unnoticed and the Sindh High Court directed her to appear before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) by April 18th in connection with an alleged money laundering probe.