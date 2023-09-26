Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker blessed with baby girl, names her Raabiyaa

Swara Bhasker, the versatile Bollywood actor, delighted her 1 million Instagram followers with some heartwarming news. In an Instagram post, she shared five precious pictures that captured the beautiful moments surrounding her daughter's birth, creating a heartfelt connection with her audience.

The post included three images from her time at the hospital following the birth, offering glimpses into the tender moments of those early hours. Additionally, two portraits of the new family of three showcased the profound joy of this significant life event.

In a touching caption accompanying the post, the "Veere Di Wedding" actor expressed her deep gratitude, awe, and love for the immense blessing that had entered her life. She wrote, "A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth," encapsulating the profound emotions that come with parenthood.

Swara Bhasker didn't keep her followers in suspense and revealed her daughter's name and birthday: "Our baby girl Raabiyaa was born on 23rd September 2023."

Concluding her heartfelt message, the "Rashbhari" star extended her gratitude to all those who had supported her throughout her journey to motherhood. She wrote, "With grateful and happy hearts, thank you for your love! It's a whole new world," emphasizing the transformative power of this life-changing experience.

The couple had a court marriage earlier in the year under the Special Marriage Act, as their union bridged different faiths without the need for conversion. While they were legally married in January, Swara officially shared the news in February via a post on X (formerly Twitter). Subsequently, they celebrated their marriage with a series of colourful events in February and March, blending the religious traditions of both the bride and groom.

Their pregnancy was joyously announced in June through a sweet post featuring the couple embracing, with Swara showcasing a small but visible baby bump. The birth of their daughter, Raabiyaa, now marks the beginning of a beautiful new chapter in their lives.