Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker blessed with baby girl, names her Raabiyaa

Swara Bhasker, the versatile Bollywood actor, delighted her 1 million Instagram followers with some heartwarming news. In an Instagram post, she shared five precious pictures that captured the beautiful moments surrounding her daughter's birth, creating a heartfelt connection with her audience.
The post included three images from her time at the hospital following the birth, offering glimpses into the tender moments of those early hours. Additionally, two portraits of the new family of three showcased the profound joy of this significant life event.
In a touching caption accompanying the post, the "Veere Di Wedding" actor expressed her deep gratitude, awe, and love for the immense blessing that had entered her life. She wrote, "A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth," encapsulating the profound emotions that come with parenthood.
Swara Bhasker didn't keep her followers in suspense and revealed her daughter's name and birthday: "Our baby girl Raabiyaa was born on 23rd September 2023."
Concluding her heartfelt message, the "Rashbhari" star extended her gratitude to all those who had supported her throughout her journey to motherhood. She wrote, "With grateful and happy hearts, thank you for your love! It's a whole new world," emphasizing the transformative power of this life-changing experience.
The couple had a court marriage earlier in the year under the Special Marriage Act, as their union bridged different faiths without the need for conversion. While they were legally married in January, Swara officially shared the news in February via a post on X (formerly Twitter). Subsequently, they celebrated their marriage with a series of colourful events in February and March, blending the religious traditions of both the bride and groom.
Their pregnancy was joyously announced in June through a sweet post featuring the couple embracing, with Swara showcasing a small but visible baby bump. The birth of their daughter, Raabiyaa, now marks the beginning of a beautiful new chapter in their lives.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee on Tuesday continued its ascent, trading at less than Rs290 against the US dollar in the morning interbank market, primarily due to stringent measures in the financial sector.
The US dollar was valued at Rs289.78 around 9:48 am, as reported by the Forex Association of Pakistan, marking a decrease of Rs1.18 from the previous day’s closing rate of Rs290.86.
This ongoing rise in the value of the rupee follows the crackdown on illegal dollar trading initiated earlier this month, with strong support from the military.
In the open market, the rupee also made gains against the dollar, trading at Rs292 compared to the previous day’s rate of Rs293, according to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan.
Saad Bin Naseer, the director of the financial services platform Mettis Global, noted that this marked the 16th consecutive day of appreciation for the PKR, amounting to nearly a 6% increase.
Naseer attributed this surge primarily to administrative measures, stating that it seems the government’s crackdown on speculative elements contributing to rupee depreciation is having an effect.
He also suggested that if this trend persists and the Afghan border remains closed, the rupee could continue to appreciate in the future. However, he emphasized the importance of attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) into export-oriented sectors for long-term stability.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 210,100 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs180,130.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Karachi
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Islamabad
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Peshawar
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Quetta
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Sialkot
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Attock
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Gujranwala
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Jehlum
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Multan
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Gujrat
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Nawabshah
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Chakwal
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Hyderabad
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Nowshehra
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Sargodha
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Faisalabad
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
|Mirpur
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 2,587
