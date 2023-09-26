Ishaq Dar summoned as NAB reopens corruption case

ISLAMABAD – An accountability court in the federal capital on Tuesday summoned PML-N leader Ishaq Dar on October 10 as an asset beyond means case against him has been reopened.

Accountability Judge Muhammad Bashir has issued notice to Senator Ishaq Dar in this regard. The development comes as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reopened dozens of corruption cases against politicians in light of a ruling by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Earlier this month, a bench headed by outgoing chief justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah declared a petition filed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan against the amendments made by the previous coalition government to accountability laws admissible.

Bandial and Justice Ahsan declared Imran’s plea admissible while Justice Shah wrote a dissenting note.

The court had also invalidated some amendments made to the accountability laws, calling them contrary to the Constitution of Pakistan.

After the Supreme Court declared the amendments null and void, the NAB has sent the case back to the accountability court and proceedings on it have been initiated.