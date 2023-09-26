Yumna Zaidi delights fans with stunning pictures

Dazzling Pakistani TV sensation Yumna Zaidi has once again set Instagram ablaze with her mesmerizing photos. With a staggering 8.1 million followers eagerly watching her every move, the 'Tere Bin' star recently unveiled a collection of breathtaking snapshots from her sojourn in the enchanting city of Oslo, Norway.

In these captivating images, Yumna dons a pristine white high-neck ensemble, flawlessly complemented by sleek black trousers and a warm brown shawl that exudes elegance.

Zaidi's modern attire stands out boldly, accentuated by her chic black knee-high boots and a compact black shoulder bag. Her subtle makeup and cascading locks add the finishing touches to her effortlessly stylish appearance.

Accompanying the pictures, her caption simply read, "Dream Stream."

She also shared a captivating video clip that showcased her exploring various locales while swaying to the instrumental rendition of the renowned song 'Sagar Kinare.' In this segment, she stuns in a black turtleneck, adorned with a black scarf, complemented by a white jacket and loose-fitting trousers. Minimalistic jewellery and sleek black boots, along with a petite black handbag, add the perfect final touches to her ensemble, solidifying her status as a true fashion icon

She was recently seen in Raaz-e-Ulfat Dil Na Umeed To Nahi, Ishq-e-Laa, Sinf-e-Aahan, Bakhtawar, and Tere Bin.