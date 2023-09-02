Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi set hearts aflutter with latest photoshoot

Pakistani actors Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali, celebrated for their scorching on-screen chemistry in the recent drama serial "Tere Bin," have once again set the entertainment world ablaze with their captivating photoshoot for Erum Jamal.
In this recent visual extravaganza, Wahaj Ali exuded charm and style, donning a black embroidered kurta paired with sleek black shalwar. Meanwhile, Yumna Zaidi mesmerized in a stunning all-black ensemble, adorned with exquisite embellishments, and a luxurious raw silk dupatta.
Already known for their sizzling on-screen connection, this photoshoot amplified their magnetic appeal, solidifying their status as one of the most dynamic on-screen pairs ever.
In another striking set of images, the duo graced the frame in mint green embellished attire. Wahaj, in his bid to channel his character Murtasim Khan from "Tere Bin," added an embroidered shawl draped gracefully over his shoulder. The result was a captivating synergy of elegance and style.
The dynamic duo exhibited sheer elegance and versatility throughout the photoshoot. Whether it was an intimate close-up or a sophisticated pose, their innate charisma and grace shone through.
This remarkable collection was fittingly named 'ISHQIYA,' a tribute to the unforgettable chemistry shared by Yumna (Meerab) and Wahaj (Murtasim) in "Tere Bin." Their electrifying presence and undeniable magnetism continue to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of viewers and fans, cementing their status as one of Pakistan's most captivating on-screen duos.
With a promising career ahead, Ali's recent works include Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, Tere Bin, and 22 Qadam. He will next be starring in Mein. Meanwhile, Zaidi is now gearing up for Gentleman with Humayun Saeed.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 02, 2023 (day).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|329.9
|332.65
|Euro
|EUR
|354
|357
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|410.9
|415
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|89.6
|90.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|87.25
|88
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|207.9
|210.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|810.37
|818.37
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|236.6
|239
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.86
|42.26
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.26
|45.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.83
|39.19
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.36
|2.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|989.38
|998.38
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.66
|66.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|182.22
|184.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|791.47
|799.47
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.71
|84.41
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|237
|240
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|347.31
|349.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.71
|8.86
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 242,000 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs207,480.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs189,794 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 221,373.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Karachi
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Islamabad
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Peshawar
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Quetta
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Sialkot
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Attock
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Gujranwala
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Jehlum
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Multan
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Gujrat
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Nawabshah
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Chakwal
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Hyderabad
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Nowshehra
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Sargodha
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Faisalabad
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
|Mirpur
|PKR 242,000
|PKR 2,805
