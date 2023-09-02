Search

Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi set hearts aflutter with latest photoshoot

Web Desk 06:05 PM | 2 Sep, 2023
Yumna Zaidi, Wahaj Ali
Source: Instagram

Pakistani actors Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali, celebrated for their scorching on-screen chemistry in the recent drama serial "Tere Bin," have once again set the entertainment world ablaze with their captivating photoshoot for Erum Jamal.

In this recent visual extravaganza, Wahaj Ali exuded charm and style, donning a black embroidered kurta paired with sleek black shalwar. Meanwhile, Yumna Zaidi mesmerized in a stunning all-black ensemble, adorned with exquisite embellishments, and a luxurious raw silk dupatta.

Already known for their sizzling on-screen connection, this photoshoot amplified their magnetic appeal, solidifying their status as one of the most dynamic on-screen pairs ever.

In another striking set of images, the duo graced the frame in mint green embellished attire. Wahaj, in his bid to channel his character Murtasim Khan from "Tere Bin," added an embroidered shawl draped gracefully over his shoulder. The result was a captivating synergy of elegance and style.

The dynamic duo exhibited sheer elegance and versatility throughout the photoshoot. Whether it was an intimate close-up or a sophisticated pose, their innate charisma and grace shone through.

This remarkable collection was fittingly named 'ISHQIYA,' a tribute to the unforgettable chemistry shared by Yumna (Meerab) and Wahaj (Murtasim) in "Tere Bin." Their electrifying presence and undeniable magnetism continue to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of viewers and fans, cementing their status as one of Pakistan's most captivating on-screen duos.

With a promising career ahead, Ali's recent works include Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, Tere Bin, and 22 Qadam. He will next be starring in Mein. Meanwhile,  Zaidi is now gearing up for Gentleman with Humayun Saeed.

Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi host adorable birthday bash for celebrity stylist Anila Murtaza

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

