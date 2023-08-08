Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi host adorable birthday bash for celebrity stylist Anila Murtaza

Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi, two luminous stars who have effortlessly illuminated the screen, have garnered an abundance of adoration from audiences since their remarkable collaboration in the hit drama "Tere Bin." The fervent Yumhaj enthusiasts have eagerly awaited their reunion on-screen, and their fervour has not been in vain.

In a heartwarming twist, the occasion of celebrity stylist Anila Murtaza's birthday provided an opportunity for Zaidi and Ali, along with their fellow colleagues, to create an extraordinary celebration in her honour.

Anila, renowned for her exceptional work in the realm of fashion, has collaborated with esteemed personalities such as Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor, adding to her illustrious portfolio.

Amidst a vibrant burst of colours, whimsical balloons adorned the scene, while dual confections took centre stage – a star-studded Starbucks masterpiece and an elegant marble cake crowned with blush blooms and delectable macaroons.

Murtaza shared a small heartfelt reel on her Instagram with the caption "A big thank you for pampering me with this beautiful surprise birthday party and gift, I am so touched! @erumjamalofficial @erumjammal ????I was overwhelmed by receiving so much attention and love for my birthday???? ????"