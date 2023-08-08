Search

Aima Baig turns heads with latest photoshoot

Maheen Khawaja 06:59 PM | 8 Aug, 2023
Aima Baig turns heads with latest photoshoot
Source: Aima Baig (Instagram)

Aima Baig, the talented and celebrated Pakistani singer, has been making waves in the industry with her remarkable vocal abilities and keen sense of style.

Known for her chart-topping hits and captivating performances, Aima Baig has earned a dedicated fan following who eagerly awaits her next musical endeavours. However, it is not just her music that has been garnering attention lately. 

With killer looks and a charming persona, Baig makes stunning wardrobe choices, and often remains in the limelight with her social media presence.

Taking to her Instagram, she set pulses racing with sizzling snapshots, effortlessly showcasing her toned figure in a chic one-sleeved brown bodycon dress. Complemented by a dazzling diamond necklace and graceful dangling earrings, she exudes an aura of divine elegance.

"Whattay fun shoot it was ????" she captioned the post.

Fans gushed over her style and elegance in the comment section.

On the work front, Baig enjoys many smash hit songs including Ye Aaj Mujh Ko Kya Hua, Balma Bhagora, Kuch To Hua Hai, Khawabon Mein, Loota Rey, Pretty Face, Rahain, Satrangi, and Funkari to name a few.

Aima Baig shares an insight into her life as an artist

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Tender for outsourcing Islamabad International Airport issued: ...

08:38 PM | 8 Aug, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 8th August, 2023 

09:04 AM | 8 Aug, 2023

