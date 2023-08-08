Aima Baig turns heads with latest photoshoot

Aima Baig, the talented and celebrated Pakistani singer, has been making waves in the industry with her remarkable vocal abilities and keen sense of style.
Known for her chart-topping hits and captivating performances, Aima Baig has earned a dedicated fan following who eagerly awaits her next musical endeavours. However, it is not just her music that has been garnering attention lately.
With killer looks and a charming persona, Baig makes stunning wardrobe choices, and often remains in the limelight with her social media presence.
Taking to her Instagram, she set pulses racing with sizzling snapshots, effortlessly showcasing her toned figure in a chic one-sleeved brown bodycon dress. Complemented by a dazzling diamond necklace and graceful dangling earrings, she exudes an aura of divine elegance.
"Whattay fun shoot it was ????" she captioned the post.
Fans gushed over her style and elegance in the comment section.
On the work front, Baig enjoys many smash hit songs including Ye Aaj Mujh Ko Kya Hua, Balma Bhagora, Kuch To Hua Hai, Khawabon Mein, Loota Rey, Pretty Face, Rahain, Satrangi, and Funkari to name a few.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 08, 2023.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|291.5
|294.65
|Euro
|EUR
|320.5
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371.8
|375.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.4
|82.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.8
|78.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|196.5
|198.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.58
|771.58
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.94
|40.34
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.16
|42.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.76
|37.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.17
|942.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.69
|176.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.95
|753.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.5
|214.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329
|331.52
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,700 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,072.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Karachi
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Quetta
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Attock
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Multan
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
