Behind Aima Baig's gorgeous LSA 2023 look

Pakistani music sensation, Aima Baig, isn't just a vocal powerhouse but also a fashion connoisseur whose sartorial choices and on-camera charisma makes her qualify for a super model, anytime anywhere!

Serving looks for the recently held star-studded Lux Style Award show in Karachi, the Rent Free singer took the chance and outshone everyone on the red carpet.

Looking elegant and expensive in her gorgeous attire which served as a perfect blend of desi and modern, the Balma Bhagora singer stunned the audience.

Baig strutted in the hallway donning the sophisticated piece by designer Saira Jaffer. The singer looked spectacular in the heavily embellished and embroidered lengthy skirt with a slit paired with a sleeveless top and a jacket — all possessing the same artistic splendor of gold embroidery. The modern spin on the attire with a jacket elevated the look to the pinnacle of elegance.

“I thought lets get done w the close-up shots first then we walk,” Baig shared excitedly.

The Baazi signer then treated her fans with scintillating pictures of herself in the gorgeous dress.

Social media users including actress Sajal Aly were smitten with Baig's breathtaking beauty and left love-filled comments for the diva.

On the musical front, Baig is considered one of the mainstream artists in Pakistani music industry with many chartbusters under her belt including Ye Aaj Mujh Ko Kya Hua, Balma Bhagora, Kuch To Hua Hai, Khawabon Mein , Loota Rey, Pretty Face, Rahain, and Satrangi. She recently released Funkari in July and the music video for the song has since garnered 2.2M views on YouTube.