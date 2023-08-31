Aima Baig expresses gratitude on opening Asia Cup 2023 in Multan

Having lit up the grand opening of the highly-anticipated Asia Cup 2023 with her spectacular performance, Pakistani singer Aima Baig is over the moon.

The acclaimed singer-songwriter was grateful and ecstatic to be a part of such a huge platform.

Taking to Instagram, the singer began, “Post Asia Cup 2023 opening ceremony shenanigans/spam.” Tagging Ayan Khan, Baig wrote, “Last minute wardrobe saviour credit goes to none other than [Khan]”

“Performed my first solo single “Funkari” at the stadium,” the Rent Free singer shared excitedly.

Expressing immense gratitude, the Ik Hook singer shared, “I’m running out of wishes, all i could think of is how gracious God has been to me. Made me realize how blessings like these can make them dark days fade away slowly but surely.”

“Multan - y’all always surprise me w your positive energy. Thankyou so much for the love,” she concluded.

On the work front, Baig enjoys many smash hit songs including Ye Aaj Mujh Ko Kya Hua, Balma Bhagora, Kuch To Hua Hai, Khawabon Mein , Loota Rey, Pretty Face, Rahain, Satrangi, and Funkari to name a few.