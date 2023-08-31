Aima Baig expresses gratitude on opening Asia Cup 2023 in Multan

Having lit up the grand opening of the highly-anticipated Asia Cup 2023 with her spectacular performance, Pakistani singer Aima Baig is over the moon.
The acclaimed singer-songwriter was grateful and ecstatic to be a part of such a huge platform.
Taking to Instagram, the singer began, “Post Asia Cup 2023 opening ceremony shenanigans/spam.” Tagging Ayan Khan, Baig wrote, “Last minute wardrobe saviour credit goes to none other than [Khan]”
“Performed my first solo single “Funkari” at the stadium,” the Rent Free singer shared excitedly.
Expressing immense gratitude, the Ik Hook singer shared, “I’m running out of wishes, all i could think of is how gracious God has been to me. Made me realize how blessings like these can make them dark days fade away slowly but surely.”
“Multan - y’all always surprise me w your positive energy. Thankyou so much for the love,” she concluded.
On the work front, Baig enjoys many smash hit songs including Ye Aaj Mujh Ko Kya Hua, Balma Bhagora, Kuch To Hua Hai, Khawabon Mein , Loota Rey, Pretty Face, Rahain, Satrangi, and Funkari to name a few.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 31, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|320.4
|323.65
|Euro
|EUR
|344
|347
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|403
|408
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|87.5
|88.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|85
|85.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|205
|207
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|807.97
|815.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|233.5
|236
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.75
|42.15
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.22
|44.62
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.72
|39.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.63
|3.74
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.23
|2.31
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|985.36
|994.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.13
|181.13
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|789.03
|797.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.27
|83.97
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|227
|230
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|345.28
|347.78
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.61
|8.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,700 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,790.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,983 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,590.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Karachi
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Islamabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Peshawar
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Quetta
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Sialkot
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Attock
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Gujranwala
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Jehlum
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Multan
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Gujrat
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Nawabshah
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Chakwal
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Hyderabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Nowshehra
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Sargodha
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Faisalabad
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
|Mirpur
|PKR 237,700
|PKR 2,820
