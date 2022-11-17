Srha Asghar and Umer Murtaza win hearts with cute video

Srha Asghar and her husband Umer Murtaza have been giving us modern couple goals who like show their love to the world in little amounts of displays of cuteness.

This time around, the Aakhir Kab Tak actress dropped a funny reel of them, which has left the fans rolling with laughter, “When he is not enjoying the peace in his life,” Asghar wrote in the caption of the video.

The ‘Aik Sitam Aur’ actor is seen enjoying her spicy mojito in the reel while the concerned yet scared husband could sense the calm before storm in her mood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srha Asgr. صرحا اصغر (@srhaasgr.official)

It is pertinent to mention that the showbiz celebrity and her husband announced to be expecting their first baby with a transition reel in September. The couple grooved to the tunes of ‘Carrying Your Love’ by singer David Morris in the video captioned with, “Our Family is growing by 2 feet and 1 heart.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srha Asgr. صرحا اصغر (@srhaasgr.official)

On the work front, Srha got married to Umer in January 2021. She gained recognition with Pyar Ke Sadqay, Aakhir Kab Tak, Bebaak and Eik Jhooti Love Story.