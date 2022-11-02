Srha Asghar and husband wins hearts with latest video
Rising star Srha Asghar and her husband Umer Murtaza are winning hearts online as their dance video is going viral across social media.

The Aik Sitam Aur actor took to her Instagram handle and shared her video with husband where they took on a fun challenge.

Needless to say, the duo has to be the most refreshing couple test in a long time.

On the work front, Srha got married to Umer in January 2021. She gained recognition with Pyar Ke Sadqay, Aakhir Kab Tak, Bebaak and Eik Jhooti Love Story.

