Srha Asghar reveals gender of her baby due in December

Noor Fatima
07:55 PM | 23 Oct, 2022
Srha Asghar reveals gender of her baby due in December
Source: Srha Asghar (Instagram)
Share

Congratulations are in order for Lollywood actress and mother-to-be Srha Asghar who took to Instagram to share the good news with her hundreds of thousands of fans and followers.

The Aakhir Kab Tak famed actress has a bun in the oven and recently followed the protocols of gender reveal that has set the bar higher for the future mothers of Lollywood.     

The dimple queen of the Pakistani entertainment industry recently took to Instagram to share a video with her husband to announce the gender of her child.

The adorable couple danced to Abdul Hannan's Iraaday and signalled that she is having a son due in December.

Clad in an exotic floral patterned summer dress, the Pyar Ke Sadqay diva had the ultimate pregnancy glow.   

Asghar's industry peers and followers sent in congratulatory messages and well wishes for the expectant parents.

On the work front, the up-and-coming actress gained recognition with Pyar Ke Sadqay, Aakhir Kab Tak and Bebaak.  

Srha Asghar’s workout video during pregnancy ... 04:25 PM | 5 Oct, 2022

Rising star Srha Asghar is expecting her first baby with her husband  Lala Umer. However, her pregnancy did not ...

More From This Category
Minal Khan's swimming pool video from Thailand ...
05:05 PM | 23 Oct, 2022
Indian actress Sonam Bajwa reveals her crush in ...
07:00 PM | 23 Oct, 2022
Pakistan’s first veiled woman rapper Eva B ...
01:44 PM | 23 Oct, 2022
Watch – Super mom Sania Mirza teaches son how ...
04:55 PM | 22 Oct, 2022
Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui bids farewell to ...
04:50 PM | 22 Oct, 2022
Sonya Hussayn tells why Pakistan, India need to ...
04:08 PM | 22 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Minal Khan's swimming pool video from Thailand tour goes viral
05:05 PM | 23 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr