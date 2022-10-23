Srha Asghar reveals gender of her baby due in December

Congratulations are in order for Lollywood actress and mother-to-be Srha Asghar who took to Instagram to share the good news with her hundreds of thousands of fans and followers.

The Aakhir Kab Tak famed actress has a bun in the oven and recently followed the protocols of gender reveal that has set the bar higher for the future mothers of Lollywood.

The dimple queen of the Pakistani entertainment industry recently took to Instagram to share a video with her husband to announce the gender of her child.

The adorable couple danced to Abdul Hannan's Iraaday and signalled that she is having a son due in December.

Clad in an exotic floral patterned summer dress, the Pyar Ke Sadqay diva had the ultimate pregnancy glow.

Asghar's industry peers and followers sent in congratulatory messages and well wishes for the expectant parents.

On the work front, the up-and-coming actress gained recognition with Pyar Ke Sadqay, Aakhir Kab Tak and Bebaak.