T20 World Cup: Umpire's no-ball decision in last over of PAKvIND clash sparks debate

07:57 PM | 23 Oct, 2022
KARACHI – Former skipper Virat Kohli hit an unbeaten 83 as India bagged a miracle four-wicket victory over Pakistan in last over thriller at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Melbourne, Australia.

The last over, which was delivered by Mohammad Nawaz, was full of goosebumps when the Men in Blue needed 16 runs off six balls.

However, the most intense situation erupted when umpired declared a delivery of Nawaz no-ball due to over-height and the resulting free-hit.

In a nail-biting final over, Kohli smashed another six off a no-ball and then ran three after being bowled off on the free hit.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and other players got upset as they were not satisfied with the umpires’ decision and they were also spotted engaging in a conversation with the umpires.

The India batter’s three run byes on free-hit despite being bowled out also sparked debate on social media.

It must be noted that runs on a dismissal off a free hit are legal, according to ICC rules and regulations. The ball can be declared dead only when it is finally caught by the wicket-keeper or of the bowler.

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg is among the number of cricket fans, who are raising questions over the umpiring team. Some of the users have asked PCB to take up the matter with the International Cricket Council.

Taking to Twitter, Hogg wrote: “Why was no ball not reviewed, then how can it not be a dead ball when Kohli was bowled on a free hit”.

