PSL 7 players draft to take place next month

LAHORE – The drafting for the next edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be held on December 8 in National High-Performance Centre, Lahore.

Pakistan Cricket Board, according to the media report, took the decision in a meeting headed by chairman Ramiz Raja.

The participants also decided to start PSL 7 in the last week of January 2022, the report said, adding that the foreign players will reach Pakistan on January 15.

All the franchises have been directed to report at Karachi’s private hotel on the same day.