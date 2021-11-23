PSL 7 players draft to take place next month
Share
LAHORE – The drafting for the next edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be held on December 8 in National High-Performance Centre, Lahore.
Pakistan Cricket Board, according to the media report, took the decision in a meeting headed by chairman Ramiz Raja.
The participants also decided to start PSL 7 in the last week of January 2022, the report said, adding that the foreign players will reach Pakistan on January 15.
All the franchises have been directed to report at Karachi’s private hotel on the same day.
PCB offers new incentives for PSL franchises ... 09:28 PM | 27 Sep, 2021
LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced a slew of incentives for all the six franchises of the ...
- PSL 7 players draft to take place next month09:55 PM | 23 Nov, 2021
- 5th Shehryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tennis: Top seeds ...09:34 PM | 23 Nov, 2021
- Pakistan Army ready to defend motherland at all costs: COAS Bajwa08:43 PM | 23 Nov, 2021
-
- Aisha Khalid: A Retrospective07:52 PM | 23 Nov, 2021
- Indian actress who accused Afridi of impregnating her hospitalised ...07:39 PM | 23 Nov, 2021
- Resham and Ahsan Khan set the dance floor on fire at LSA 202106:10 PM | 23 Nov, 2021
- Tiktok stars Hareem Shah and Sundal Khattak’s bold dance video goes ...05:00 PM | 23 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021