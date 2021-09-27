PCB offers new incentives for PSL franchises ahead of 7th season
LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced a slew of incentives for all the six franchises of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) ahead of the seventh season.
PCB chief Ramiz Raja on Monday chaired the meeting of the PSL Governing Council.
As part of its commitment and resolve to assist and support the franchises so that they can continue to play their crucial role in the growth of cricket in Pakistan, the PCB has offered three incentives for the franshises.
The new offers include;
Covid-19 relief for HBL PSL 5 and 6
Increased share from the Central Pool of Revenue (CRP) for HBL PSL 7 – 20
Fixation of Dollar rate
Raja said, “Taking into the account legal and contractual framework, the PCB has offered a new financial model to the franchisees with the sole purpose of supporting and resolving their concerns. The PCB expects the franchisees to accept this offer so that we can switch our focus on strengthening the HBL PSL brand.”
