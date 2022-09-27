England offers to host bilateral Pakistan-India Test series

LAHORE – England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has offered to host a bilateral Test series between arch-rivals Pakistan and India in the future.

Reports said that ECB had contacted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to be a neutral host for the Test series.

"England have offered to be a neutral host for future Pakistan-India Test series opening the possibility of the two countries playing bilateral cricket for the first time in more than 15 years," The Telegraph claimed in its report.

Meanwhile, an official of the PCB has confirmed the development to local TV, stating that England cricket board has extended the offer in an unofficial conversation

The official said that PCB wished to the host India as officially it is the Pakistan’s turn.

The two arch-rival teams last faced each other in a bilateral white-ball series back in 2012-13.