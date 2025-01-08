How much Babar Azam will earn by using ‘CA’ bat?

LAHORE – Former skipper of Pakistan cricket team, Babar Azam, has made a lucrative deal with a Pakistani brand for using its bat in his matches.

Lately, the World No 1 ODI batter ended his long partnership with the English company Gray-Nicolls and signed a deal with CA Sports, a company that manufactures cricket equipment in Pakistan.

Reports said CA Sports will not only pay Babar Azam an annual bat sponsorship fee of Rs70 million but will also provide him with additional bonuses based on his performance.

The reports state that Babar Azam will receive extra payments for every fifty and century as the move aims at encouraging him to continue his powerful performance.

The fee of Rs70 million annually is the most profitable contract for any Pakistani batsman in cricket history.

Babar has made 5,957 runs in 123 ODI matches, 4190 in 57 Test matches and 4223 runs in 128 T20I matches in his ongoing career.