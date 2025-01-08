Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

How much Babar Azam will earn by using ‘CA’ bat?

How Much Babar Azam Will Earn By Using Ca Bat

LAHORE – Former skipper of Pakistan cricket team, Babar Azam, has made a lucrative deal with a Pakistani brand for using its bat in his matches.

Lately, the World No 1 ODI batter ended his long partnership with the English company Gray-Nicolls and signed a deal with CA Sports, a company that manufactures cricket equipment in Pakistan.

Reports said CA Sports will not only pay Babar Azam an annual bat sponsorship fee of Rs70 million but will also provide him with additional bonuses based on his performance.

The reports state that Babar Azam will receive extra payments for every fifty and century as the move aims at encouraging him to continue his powerful performance.

The fee of Rs70 million annually is the most profitable contract for any Pakistani batsman in cricket history.

Babar has made 5,957 runs in 123 ODI matches, 4190 in 57 Test matches and 4223 runs in 128 T20I matches in his ongoing career.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 7 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.5 280.2
Euro EUR 289.5 292.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.6 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.95 74.5
Australian Dollar AUD 175 177.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.4 744.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.1 197.5
China Yuan CNY 37.97 38.37
Danish Krone DKK 38.08 38.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.44 35.79
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.77 1.83
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 895.5 905
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 154.13 156.13
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.2 24.5
Omani Riyal OMR 720.75 729.25
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.8 76.5
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.75 206.75
Swedish Krona SEK 24.76 25.06
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search