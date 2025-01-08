UAE work visas for Pakistanis reduced by 150%, Senate body told

ISLAMABAD – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has reduced issuance of work visas to Pakistani nationals by 150 percent, it was revealed by officials Overseas Employment Promoter.

They shared the shocking development during a meeting of the Senate standing committee, fearing that Pakistan could face problems in future as it receives $4 billion in wake of remittances from UAE annually.

It was told that the UAE has reduced the work visas for Pakistanis for various reasons such as violation of social media laws and other rules. It was also alleged that Pakistani nationals used to beg there after reaching the UAE.

Reports said the relevant Pakistani minister had raised the matter in meetings with the UAE officials but no improvement was observed in this regard.

They said the Senate committee would ask Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take up the matter with UAE in order to increase the issuance of work visas for Pakistani citizens.

Earlier, authorities in Pakistan imposed stern rules for those looking to apply for a UAE Work Visa as they must submit a police character certificate as Gulf officials raised concerns over the illegal activities of Pakistanis.

The new policy of Police Character Certificate will confirm that you do not have criminal record and is required for many international employment opportunities.