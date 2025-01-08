Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

UAE work visas for Pakistanis reduced by 150%, Senate body told

Uae Shares New Update About Visa On Arrival For These Nationals

ISLAMABAD – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has reduced issuance of work visas to Pakistani nationals by 150 percent, it was revealed by officials Overseas Employment Promoter.

They shared the shocking development during a meeting of the Senate standing committee, fearing that Pakistan could face problems in future as it receives $4 billion in wake of remittances from UAE annually.

It was told that the UAE has reduced the work visas for Pakistanis for various reasons such as violation of social media laws and other rules. It was also alleged that Pakistani nationals used to beg there after reaching the UAE.

Reports said the relevant Pakistani minister had raised the matter in meetings with the UAE officials but no improvement was observed in this regard.

They said the Senate committee would ask Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take up the matter with UAE in order to increase the issuance of work visas for Pakistani citizens.

Earlier, authorities in Pakistan imposed stern rules for those looking to apply for a UAE Work Visa as they must submit a police character certificate as Gulf officials raised concerns over the illegal activities of Pakistanis.

The new policy of Police Character Certificate will confirm that you do not have criminal record and is required for many international employment opportunities.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 7 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.5 280.2
Euro EUR 289.5 292.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.6 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.95 74.5
Australian Dollar AUD 175 177.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.4 744.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.1 197.5
China Yuan CNY 37.97 38.37
Danish Krone DKK 38.08 38.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.44 35.79
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.77 1.83
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 895.5 905
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 154.13 156.13
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.2 24.5
Omani Riyal OMR 720.75 729.25
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.8 76.5
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.75 206.75
Swedish Krona SEK 24.76 25.06
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search