Pcb Shifts Tri Nation Cricket Series To Karachi And Lahore

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the relocation of the upcoming tri-nation One Day International (ODI) series from Multan to Karachi and Lahore.

The series, featuring New Zealand, South Africa, and Pakistan, was initially scheduled to be held in Multan. However, it will now take place at upgraded venues in Karachi and Lahore, reflecting PCB’s confidence in their readiness to deliver a world-class experience for players, officials, and spectators.

Reason for Relocation

According to a PCB statement, the decision to move the matches highlights the board’s trust in the upgraded facilities and its commitment to providing an international-standard cricketing experience.

Upgrades at Gaddafi Stadium

Preparations for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy are also in full swing, with significant upgrades underway at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium:

Increased Seating Capacity: Expanded to 35,000 spectators.

New Seating Arrangements: Modern, comfortable chairs installed across the stadium.

Enhanced Broadcast Quality: Installation of 480 advanced LED floodlights to improve visibility and viewing quality.

Digital Replay Screens: Two large digital replay screens are scheduled to be installed next week to enhance the fan experience.

The tri-nation series is expected to serve as a key event leading up to the Champions Trophy, showcasing Pakistan’s ability to host major international tournaments successfully.