Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

PCB shifts tri-nation cricket series to Karachi and Lahore

Pcb Shifts Tri Nation Cricket Series To Karachi And Lahore

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the relocation of the upcoming tri-nation One Day International (ODI) series from Multan to Karachi and Lahore.

The series, featuring New Zealand, South Africa, and Pakistan, was initially scheduled to be held in Multan. However, it will now take place at upgraded venues in Karachi and Lahore, reflecting PCB’s confidence in their readiness to deliver a world-class experience for players, officials, and spectators.

Reason for Relocation

According to a PCB statement, the decision to move the matches highlights the board’s trust in the upgraded facilities and its commitment to providing an international-standard cricketing experience.

Upgrades at Gaddafi Stadium

Preparations for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy are also in full swing, with significant upgrades underway at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium:

  • Increased Seating Capacity: Expanded to 35,000 spectators.
  • New Seating Arrangements: Modern, comfortable chairs installed across the stadium.
  • Enhanced Broadcast Quality: Installation of 480 advanced LED floodlights to improve visibility and viewing quality.
  • Digital Replay Screens: Two large digital replay screens are scheduled to be installed next week to enhance the fan experience.

The tri-nation series is expected to serve as a key event leading up to the Champions Trophy, showcasing Pakistan’s ability to host major international tournaments successfully.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 7 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.5 280.2
Euro EUR 289.5 292.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.6 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.95 74.5
Australian Dollar AUD 175 177.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.4 744.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.1 197.5
China Yuan CNY 37.97 38.37
Danish Krone DKK 38.08 38.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.44 35.79
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.77 1.83
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 895.5 905
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 154.13 156.13
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.2 24.5
Omani Riyal OMR 720.75 729.25
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.8 76.5
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.75 206.75
Swedish Krona SEK 24.76 25.06
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search