Traffic cop wins 'Mr Lahore' title at Bodybuilding Competition 2023

LAHORE – A traffic police official in the Punjab capital won the Mr Lahore title at the domestic Bodybuilding Competition 2023.

The City Traffic Police Lahore shared the news on its official Twitter hand to appreciate the dedication of Traffic Warden Waseem Arshad.

Chief Traffic Officer Dr Asad Malhi, in his remarks, said the achievement of Arshad was commendable as he won the title despite limited resources and tough job. He has invited the traffic cop to his officer to encourage him.

مسٹر لاہور کے سال 2022 کے مقابلے رنر اپ رہنے والے ٹریفک وارڈن وسیم ارشد نے مسٹر لاہور 2023 کا ٹائٹل اپنے نام کرلیا، محدود وسائل اور سخت نوکری کے باوجود وسیم ارشد کا مسٹر لاہور کا ٹائٹل جیتنا قابل ستائش ہے، ڈاکٹر اسد ملہی.@drmalhi @OfficialDPRPP #Lahore pic.twitter.com/xniSrCnLNR — City Traffic Police Lahore (@ctplahore) January 10, 2023

Last year, Waseem Arshad was the runner-up in the Mr Lahore competition.