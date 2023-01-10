Confused over selection of digital nomad visa? This calculator picks the best country for you

LISON - With the rise in freelancing market, more and more countries are offering digital nomad visas to the aspirants and it is a widely accepted fact that the trend would grow in future as well.
As more and more countries join the race to offer digital nomad visa, freelancers are confused whether to pick Spain or Portugal or any other country for taking the visa and enjoying the amazing scenes with a computer in their lap.
With the dawn of 2023, Spain and Portugal are the latest countries to offer ‘digital nomad visa’ with breaks and perks designed to attract enthusiastic and talented workers to have fun alongside work.
As opportunities grow, it is not simply a matter of packing up your bag and heading to the dream destination because this type of visa can only be secured if you meet some benchmarks including monthly income.
Many countries offering digital nomad visa will ask for proof of your solvency by insisting you have a fixed amount of money in the bank already, while others might want proof of a contract or regular freelance work over a certain period of time.
In this regard, one of the biggest factors to overcome can be the need to earn a minimum salary, which can be a deciding factor for you even if you don't like a specific country.
To overcome this hurdle of pick and choose, professional nomadic couple Goats on the Road have created a Digital Nomad Visa Calculator which makes it easier for you to make the decision. The calculator can be accessed here.
The calculator gives you a quick and easy answer to whether you earn enough to meet the requirements of any given country. This calculator doesn’t guarantee acceptance of your visa but it will give you a quick and easy answer as to whether you’re even eligible for any specific country of your choice or not.
The aspirants just need to enter their salary or the dollar equivalent thereof, and they will be presented with a list of countries they are eligible for, with links to get any other information regarding those country.
Apparently, Portugal, Germany and Colombia demand the lowest earning requirements but the Caribbean proves to be the most demanding in earning requirements as the Cayman Islands demands over $8,000 a month.
In order to sift through this process with ease, the calculator can solve your problem and make it easier for you to decide what's in your best interest based on what you are eligible for.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 10, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|234.3
|236.9
|Euro
|EUR
|268
|270.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|305
|308
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.6
|69.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.6
|67.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|164.15
|165.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|604
|608.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|174
|175.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|33.18
|33.43
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.5
|32.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.09
|29.44
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.76
|2.84
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.45
|2.51
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|737.84
|742.84
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|589.88
|594.38
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|170.12
|171.42
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.85
|243.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.59
|6.68
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs182,300 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs156,300. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 143,800 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 167,600.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.