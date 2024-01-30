Children’s strollers banned in Grand Mosque's area: Details inside

RIYADH - The government of Saudi Arabia has banned the entry of kids' strollers within the Holy Kaaba's circumambulating area, more commonly referred to as Mataf.

In a recent announcement, the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque declared the new policy regarding children's strollers within the premises.

The authority announced that children's strollers will no longer be permitted on the ground floor of Mataf, specifying designated areas within the Grand Mosque in Makkah where the strollers are allowed, including the upper floors of Mataf.

It has also been clarified that access to Mas'a, the running area between Safa and Marwa, is permitted for strollers through the King Fahd Expansion Area. However, entry with strollers is prohibited during overcrowded conditions on Mataf and Mas'a floors.

It bears mentioning that the authorities in Saudi Arabia are currently finalizing arrangements for the upcoming Hajj and have also inked Hajj agreements with countries including Pakistan.

The decision to ban strollers inside the premises comes as the officials expand cautionary measures primarily because the area is very crowded, especially during Hajj and Ramazan month.

The government is set to welcome around 2 million pilgrims from across the world for the upcoming Hajj which is scheduled to be held in June this year.

In an earlier directive, the authorities hinted at dividing the Masjid al-Haram into coded zones as an agreement has been signed to look into the possibility of such division.

The Saudi state agency which looks after the affairs of Islam’s two holiest sites has signed an agreement in this regard aimed at facilitating worshippers’ access to the place.

The General Authority for Care of the Two Holy Mosques signed the pact with the Saudi Postal and Logistics Company to study the division of the Grand Mosque and its outer yards into coded zones.

The zoning would help specify exact geographical locations and would guide pilgrims across the place besides gauging performance, and distribution of human resources across the place.

The Grand Mosque in Mecca houses the Holy Kaaba, drawing millions of Muslims from across the world to offer prayers and perform Umrah and Hajj.

As far as statistics are concerned, the kingdom welcomed around 2 million pilgrims for Hajj last year and the number of Umrah pilgrims crossed 13 million; last year, the kingdom had lifted social distancing protocols which were in place after the pandemic brought travel to a standstill.