Gold prices maintain gaining streak in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices continued their gaining streak for second consecutive day of this business week in line with rising international prices on Tuesday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs700 per tola to settle at Rs216,100.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs600 to reach Rs185,271.

In international market, the price of the yellow metal surged by $7 to close at $2,037 per ounce.

A day earlier, 24K gold closed at Rs215,400 per tola on the first trading day of the week, with a rise of Rs1,500.

Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold saw an increase of Rs1,286 to Rs84,671.