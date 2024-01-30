Search

04:18 PM | 30 Jan, 2024
Gold prices maintain gaining streak in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold prices continued their gaining streak for second consecutive day of this business week in line with rising international prices on Tuesday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs700 per tola to settle at Rs216,100.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs600 to reach Rs185,271.

In international market, the price of the yellow metal surged by $7 to close at $2,037 per ounce.

A day earlier, 24K gold closed at Rs215,400 per tola on the first trading day of the week, with a rise of Rs1,500.

Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold saw an increase of Rs1,286 to Rs84,671.

First official company established for online gold trading in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee largely stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 30 Jan 2024 forex rates

Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 30, 2024 (Tuesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.75 for selling.

On Tuesday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 30 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4  281.75 
Euro EUR 302  305 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357  360 
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7  77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.6
Australian Dollar AUD 207.9 210.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 182 183.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39 39.4
Danish Krone DKK 40.71 41.11
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.79 36.14
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 90.39 915.39
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.17 59.77
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.33 172.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 726.28 734.28
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 323.63 326.13
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

08:22 AM | 30 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 30th January 2024

