Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 16 March 2021
Web Desk
08:17 AM | 16 Mar, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 16 March 2021
Share

KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 107,150 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 91,864 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs 84,208 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs 93,040 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 107,150 PKR 1,526
Karachi PKR 107,150 PKR 1,526
Islamabad PKR 107,150 PKR 1,526
Peshawar PKR 107,150 PKR 1,526
Quetta PKR 107,150 PKR 1,526
Sialkot PKR 107,150 PKR 1,526
Attock PKR 107,150 PKR 1,526
Gujranwala PKR 107,150 PKR 1,526
Jehlum PKR 107,150 PKR 1,526
Multan PKR 107,150 PKR 1,526
Bahawalpur PKR 107,150 PKR 1,526
Gujrat PKR 107,150 PKR 1,526
Nawabshah PKR 107,150 PKR 1,526
Chakwal PKR 107,150 PKR 1,526
Hyderabad PKR 107,150 PKR 1,526
Nowshehra PKR 107,150 PKR 1,526
Sargodha PKR 107,150 PKR 1,526
Faisalabad PKR 107,150 PKR 1,526
Mirpur PKR 107,150 PKR 1,526

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 15 March 2021
08:14 AM | 15 Mar, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 14 March 2021
08:45 AM | 14 Mar, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 13 March 2021
08:15 AM | 13 Mar, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 12 March 2021
10:15 AM | 12 Mar, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 11 March 2021
08:05 AM | 11 Mar, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 10 March 2021
08:10 AM | 10 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Grammy Awards 2021 – Beyonce and Taylor Swift make history
09:33 PM | 15 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr