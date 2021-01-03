Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 03 January 2021
08:36 AM | 3 Jan, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs114,300 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 98,000 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 89,833 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 104,774 at the closing of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 114,300
|PKR 1,589
|Karachi
|PKR 114,300
|PKR 1,589
|Islamabad
|PKR 114,300
|PKR 1,589
|Peshawar
|PKR 114,300
|PKR 1,589
|Quetta
|PKR 114,300
|PKR 1,589
|Sialkot
|PKR 114,300
|PKR 1,589
|Attock
|PKR 114,300
|PKR 1,589
|Gujranwala
|PKR 114,300
|PKR 1,589
|Jehlum
|PKR 114,300
|PKR 1,589
|Multan
|PKR 114,300
|PKR 1,589
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 114,300
|PKR 1,589
|Gujrat
|PKR 114,300
|PKR 1,589
|Nawabshah
|PKR 114,300
|PKR 1,589
|Chakwal
|PKR 114,300
|PKR 1,589
|Hyderabad
|PKR 114,300
|PKR 1,589
|Nowshehra
|PKR 114,300
|PKR 1,589
|Sargodha
|PKR 114,300
|PKR 1,589
|Faisalabad
|PKR 114,300
|PKR 1,589
|Mirpur
|PKR 114,300
|PKR 1,589
- Live Open Market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ...08:55 AM | 3 Jan, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 03 January 202108:36 AM | 3 Jan, 2021
- Farmer protesting controversial laws commits suicide at Delhi border11:38 PM | 2 Jan, 2021
- #JusticeforChuck – Man shoots neighbour's dog dead in DHA Lahore on ...11:08 PM | 2 Jan, 2021
-
- Zahid Ahmed, Imran Ashraf declared Best TV Actors at LUX Style Awards ...09:51 PM | 2 Jan, 2021
- Nadia Khan just dropped pictures of her third marriage07:38 PM | 2 Jan, 2021
- Mahira Khan, Yumna Zaidi and Iqra Aziz declared best actresses at Lux ...07:18 PM | 2 Jan, 2021
- Pakistani celebrity couples who parted ways in 202007:50 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
- Controversies of Pakistani celebs in 202011:02 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
- 10 geological discoveries the mainstream media missed in 202009:37 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
- Famous figures who left the world in 202006:20 PM | 30 Dec, 2020