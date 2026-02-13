Salman Butt says Pakistan hold clear edge over India ahead of Feb 15 clash

Former national captain Salman Butt has described Pakistan’s position as strong ahead of the high-profile Pakistan–India clash scheduled for February 15, saying that Pakistan enjoys a clear advantage due to staying and practicing at the same venue, environment, and weather conditions continuously.

He said that whenever a team arrives from outside, it takes time to adjust to new conditions, whereas Pakistani players are already fully adapted. Although the Indian team consists of experienced players, starting to play at a new venue means beginning afresh, which will certainly benefit Pakistan.

Analyzing the pitches, Salman Butt said that if the surfaces remain slow during the match and assist spinners, Pakistan will have the upper hand because their playing XI includes five to six spin options.

Emphasizing the importance of the match, he said that while defeating associate teams can help qualify for the next stage, this big match against India before a crucial phase like the Super Eight is extremely important to understand the team’s real strengths and weaknesses.

According to him, this match is also vital so that the team management can assess how to improve future strategies based on the results.