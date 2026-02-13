SC schedules hearings for Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, and Shah Mahmood Qureshi cases

ISLAMABAD –The Supreme Court of Pakistan has scheduled six cases of PTI founder Imran Khan and one case each of Bushra Bibi and Shah Mahmood Qureshi for hearing.

According to the roster issued by the Supreme Court registrar, a three-member bench headed by Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar has been constituted to hear the cases. Justices Salahuddin Panhwar and Ishtiaq Ibrahim will also be part of the bench.

The registrar stated that the hearing for six cases of PTI founder, along with one case each of Bushra Bibi and Shah Mahmood Qureshi, will take place on February 18.

The cases scheduled for hearing include a plea to suspend the sentence given by the Islamabad High Court in the Toshakhana criminal case.

Additionally, the Punjab government’s appeal against the PTI founder’s bail has been scheduled for hearing, as well as its appeal against Bushra Bibi’s bail.

Other cases include the cipher case appeal against the acquittal of Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the May 9 Lahore cases government petition against Imran Khan’s bail, and appeals filed by Imran Khan against Shehbaz Sharif in a defamation case.