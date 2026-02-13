Maryam Nawaz bans mobile use, urges doctors to prioritise patient care in hospitals

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz stated that patients visiting government hospitals are not wealthy, and any negligence or hierarchy in the healthcare sector can cost lives. She emphasized that doctors using mobile phones during duty hours will not cause a catastrophe.

Addressing the Medical Superintendents and CEOs of government hospitals in Lahore, Maryam Nawaz said that all types of medicines are available in hospitals, and patients visiting public hospitals are not rich. Any discrimination or mismanagement in healthcare can put lives at risk.

She instructed hospital officials not to sit in air-conditioned rooms and assume everything is fine; they should go out, personally monitor facilities, and ensure no shortage or corruption is taking place, and that no one is taking bribes.

Warning of strict action against complaints, the Chief Minister said she will not allow corruption in the funds meant for medicines for the poor. The problem in hospitals is not funding but accountability and monitoring. In the past, medicines were available but not provided, and bribes were demanded for treatment. If even one patient does not receive proper care, it will be a failure of the hospital, the Health Minister, and everyone involved.

The Punjab government has also decided to ban mobile phone usage for nurses and staff during duty hours. She added that ensuring mobile phone-free duty will not cause any disaster, and hospitals’ fire safety systems must also be secured.

During an event on pediatric heart surgeries, Maryam Nawaz said that Rs 3 billion have been allocated for children’s surgeries, and complete pediatric cardiac kits are ready. Over 10,000 surgeries are planned, marking a revolution in the healthcare sector.

The Chief Minister further stated that despite allocating Rs 100 billion, criminal negligence is still seen in hospitals. She emphasized that each hospital bed should accommodate only one patient instead of two or three. She highlighted that 1,500 new doctors and 5,000–6,000 nurses have been recruited, urging doctors to make saving human lives their mission.